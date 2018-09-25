Jason Van Dyke trial continues Tuesday

Posted 5:00 AM, September 25, 2018, by and

At the start of the trial Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke listens in during the fifth day of his murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Monday Sept. 24, 2018. (Antonio Perez/pool/Chicago Tribune)

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, is expected to continue Tuesday.

Defense attorneys Monday began calling their first witnesses, including a longtime forensic pathologist and three current or former juvenile court and corrections employees.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald. The 17-year-old was trying to steal car stereos and armed with a three-inch blade when Van Dyke shot him 16 times.

Related stories