Mary Gonzalez Koenig, founder of Spanish Coalition for Jobs, now known as National Latino Education Institute
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mary Gonzalez Koenig
-
Through job training, she helped change Latino landscape in Chicago
-
WGN-TV CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Juan Andrade
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celena Roldan
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celinez Nuez
-
-
Jason Van Dyke chooses jury trial in Laquan McDonald case
-
Mollie Tibbetts’ father: Don’t use her death to promote racist views
-
With ‘The Nun,’ Warner Bros.’ box office streak continues
-
Experience Amish country and homegrown culture along Indiana’s Heritage Trail
-
Texas ‘Most Wanted Sex Offender’ could be in Chicago area, officials say
-
-
How hot was it on June 14, 1952?
-
New report confirms East Chicago lead troubles
-
Eloy Jimenez moved up to Triple-A as part of the White Sox minor league promotions