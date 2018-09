Severe weather is moving into the Chicago area this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until 6 p.m.

Heavy rains and hail are expected. 70 mph wind gusts are possible.

5:40PM Radar Check: Storms north of I-80 continue to slowly weaken & become less organized. Strongest storms on radar are just west & south of Joliet. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/SR5MZLCBwK — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 25, 2018

Numerous reports of wind damage in McHenry County & northern Kane County. These storms continue to move across southern Lake & far northern Cook Counties. Further south, storms have shown a gradual weakening but still gusty winds to near 60 mph, lightning, & heavy rain. #ILwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 25, 2018

Measured wind gusts as of 5:15PM: 70mph Huntley

55mph Sugar Grove

52mph Sycamore Power line & tree damage reported in: Algonquin

Huntley

Lake of the Hills#ILwx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 25, 2018

JUST IN: ⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning now including Palatine, Chicago, McHenry, Joliet, Oak Lawn until 6PM. 70 mph gusts possible. All threats now ruled out. @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/S8fEUwN6vj — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) September 25, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, LaSalle & Will County. 70 mph winds are possible. Seek shelter. #ilwx https://t.co/ZgCkvSS2LQ — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) September 25, 2018

