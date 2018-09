CHICAGO – Chicago police will honor fallen CPD commander Paul Bauer in a ceremony Tuesday.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson will retire Bauer’s badge in the honored “star case.”

Developing: Fallen CPD Commander Paul Bauer’s star #29 will soon be placed among those who made the ultimate sacrifice before him. Bauer was gunned down in February trying to apprehend a 4-time convicted felon wearing body armor. Complete coverage beginning at 4:30 #WGNNEWS pic.twitter.com/PnwykrPdJZ — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) September 25, 2018

Bauer killed in the line of duty in February. He was shot six times and killed while pursuing a suspect in downtown Chicago. Bauer leaves behind his wife and their 13-year-old daughter.