Cubs’ Kris Bryant meets young fan after video with Astros’ Alex Bregman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant met with a special fan at Wrigley Field Monday night.

And that special fan is 12-year-old Faith Kuhn from Albuquerque, N.M. She was born with spina bifida and has undergone nearly 20 surgeries. She cheers on her brother when he plays baseball, but her favorite MLB player is Bryant.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is a family friend of the Kuhns, and he posted a video on Instagram aimed at Bryant, telling him Faith really wanted to meet him.

About 9 months after the video was posted, the Cubs got in touch and flew Faith and her family out to Chicago for a game. They got a tour of Wrigley Field, and Faith even got her own custom Cubs jersey. She also got someone one-on-one time with her favorite player.