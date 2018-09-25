× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Pittsburgh

*The Pittsburgh Pirates own the best record in the National League since Labor Day (13-5).

*The Bucs’ head-to-head matchups with the Chicago Cubs in 2018 have produced a bevy of close games, with nine of the 16 contests (in fact, nine of the last 12) decided by one or two runs.

*The North Siders have secured a fourth straight season with at least 90 wins. The only longer such streak in franchise history came more than a century ago from 1904-1912.

*NL MVP frontrunner Javier Baez leads the NL in RBI, extra-base hits and total bases. To date, the only Cub ever to lead the NL in all three categories in a season is Ernie Banks in 1958 (129 RBI, 81 extra-base hits and 379 total bases).

*Corey Dickerson has enjoyed some success at Wrigley Field (.319 BA) but has never homered at the Friendly Confines in 47 plate appearances.