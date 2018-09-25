Chicago Archdiocese to merge parishes, close school, church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago is closing one school and one church and merging parishes to help address financial issues and an expected priest shortage.

The Chicago Tribune reports Divine Infant Jesus School in Westchester will close effective June 30. Divine Infant Jesus Parish and Divine Providence Parish will form one new parish with a single school on the campus of Divine Providence School in Westchester.

St. Louise de Marillac Parish and School in LaGrange Park will merge with St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield.

And Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Hometown will merge with St. Germaine Parish and School in Oak Lawn. Our Lady of Loretto Church will close in coming years.

Archdiocese spokeswoman Anne Maselli said Monday it was unclear how many positions would be eliminated.