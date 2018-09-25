Around Town celebrates the 90th Anniversary of Motorola Solutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Motorola Solutions' innovations, products, and services play essential roles in people's lives. They keep utility workers connected and visible to each other with real-time voice and data communication across the smart grid and provide the situational awareness first responders need when a moment brings catastrophe.

Motorola Solutions does this by connecting them to seamless communication networks, applications and services, by providing them with real-time information, and by arming them with intuitive, nearly indestructible radios and devices.

Motorola Solutions:

500 W. Monroe St.

Chicago, IL 60661

motorolasolutions.com