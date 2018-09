Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Ill. -- Six armed robbery suspects were hurt after their getaway car crashed into a tree Tuesday night.

Riverside police say the gunmen robbed a person who was refilling a Bank of America ATM at Burlington and Harlem.

An officer saw the robbery and began chasing the suspects.

A large amount of cash was recovered from the scene.

All of the suspects were taken into custody and are being treated for their injuries.