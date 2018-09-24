White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Cleveland
- The Indians will finish the season with a winning record against division opponents but a losing record against everyone else. The last AL team to do this and make the playoffs was the 2009 Minnesota Twins, who were swept by the Yankees in the divisional series.
- Since August 15, 51.1 percent of Chicago’s home runs have come with runners on, the highest percentage in MLB. On the season, the White Sox have had 63.7 percent of their home runs come as solo shots, the third highest percentage in MLB.
- Michael Brantley has 15 multi-hit games since August 19th, tied with Detroit’s Nicholas Castellanos over that span. Since then, he has slashed .345/.392/.500 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Over their last series against the Cubs, Tim Anderson hit his 20th home run of the season. He became the fifth White Sox player to have 20 home runs and 20 steals in a season, and the first shortstop to do so.
- In his last outing on September 18, Corey Kluber threw eight innings against the White Sox, striking out 11. With that start he became the first player in Indians history with at least 200 innings pitched and 200 strikeouts in five straight seasons.
- Daniel Palka has 27 home runs this season but only 94 hits. He can become the fourth rookie in history to have at least 25 home runs in a season but have fewer than 100 hits. The most recent player to do this was his teammate, Matt Davidson, last season (26 home runs, 91 hits).