× What is the record for consecutive days of steadily rising high temps in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

As a matter of curiosity, what is the record for consecutive days of steadily rising high temperatures in Chicago? I’m guessing it’s about seven days.

— Mark Sheven, Chicago

Dear Mark,

Your guess is low! In official temperature records from Nov. 1, 1870 (the start of Chicago’s temperature database), through the present date, the longest string of rising high temperatures is 11 days. And it happened a long time ago. Beginning on April 22 and continuing through May 2 of 1901, daily high temperatures rose from 40 degrees on April 22 to 87 degrees on May 2.

The highs, beginning on April 22, were 40, 50, 53, 55, 61, 67, 73, 76, 83, 85 and 87. You required that temperatures “rise” each day over the previous day’s high. If the criterion is changed to “steady” or “rising,” the string would extend to 14 days. Highs from April 19 through 21 were 38, 38, 40.