× NU’s Larkin forced to retire immediately

Northwestern announced Monday morning that RB Jeremy Larkin will retire immediately from football for medical reasons:

Sophomore Jeremy Larkin Medically Retires from Football

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern sophomore Jeremy Larkin will retire from football, effective immediately, due to a recent diagnosis of cervical stenosis. The condition is not life threatening but prevents continued participation in football.

“Football has been a lifelong passion and it has been a process to reconcile the fact I won’t be on that field again, given I’ve played this game since I was five years old” said Larkin. “I’m extremely appreciative of the Northwestern sports medicine and athletic training staffs for uncovering this condition, and for my coaches and the medical staff for always putting my health first. I came to this University to engage at the absolute highest level on the field and in the classroom, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue one of those while supporting my teammates from the sideline.”

“This is heartbreaking because I see every day how much Jeremy loves the game, loves his teammates, and loves to compete,” said Dan & Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald. “But this is the absolute best possible outcome for him. The discovery of this condition allowed Jeremy and his family to make an informed decision for his long-term health and well-being. For those of us who have known Jeremy Larkin since his high school days, his future is exceptionally bright. I can’t wait to see the impact he makes in our world.”

Larkin totaled 346 rushing yards, 19 catches for 127 yards and five touchdowns in the opening three games of the 2018 campaign, his first as the Wildcats primary running back. The Cincinnati native piled up 618 yards from scrimmage and 5 TD last fall in a backup role in his college debut.