Midday Fix: Jarrett Payton chats with Bears’ wide receiver Allen Robinson about his charity Within Reach Foundation

Posted 2:02 PM, September 24, 2018, by

Allen Robinson, wide receiver for the Chicago Bears and the founder and chairman of the Within Reach Foundation

“An Evening Within Reach,” a gala featuring Chicago Bears players, world-class cuisine, fine wine and cocktails, and live and silent auctions.  An announcement forthcoming soon via Twitter.  Follow @ARwithinreach for the announcement, players who will be there, and how you can participate even if you can’t make it.

www.allenrobinson12.org

https://www.facebook.com/WithinReachFoundation/

https://twitter.com/ARWithinReach

Instagram:  @allenrobinson12