Lunchbreak: Tombo Tuna Tataki

Jon Keeley, Executive Chef at Walton Street Kitchen + Bar

Walton Street Kitchen + Bar

912 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610

http://www.waltonstreetchicago.com

Recipe:

Tombo Tuna Tataki

Ingredients:

5.5 ounce Tombo tuna or tuna loin

1 teaspoon togarashi powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 ounces (6 T) seasoned sushi rice (sushi rice + sushi so)

2 ounces (4 T) roasted maitake mushrooms

2 ounces (4 T ) cucumber coconut salad

2 ounces (4 T) coconut ponzu buerre blanc

Instructions for overall dish:

Dust tuna with togarashi powder & salt Sear for 10 seconds on each side, slice Serve on top of 3 ounces of seasoned sushi rice Accompany with roasted maitake mushrooms and cucumber coconut salad Finish with coconut ponzu buerre blanc

Sushi Rice (yields 2 cups)

1 cup sushi rice

1.25 cups water

¼ cup Sushi-So

Put the rice and water in a sauce pot, bring the rice to a boil and shut off the heat and cover for 12 minutes, put the cooked rice into a mixing bowl and season with sushi-so while hot gently with fork. Or you can cook the sushi rice in a rice cooker – put the rice and water in a rice cooker, press on and then add the sushi-so.

Sushi So (yields 2 cups)

1 cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup sugar

¼ cup salt

30 g (roughly 1/4 cup) kombu

Combine all ingredients and soak overnight.

Cucumber Coconut Salad (yields 3 cups)

1 cup English cucumber

1 cup young coconut

¼ cup pickled ginger

¼ cup Thai basil

1 T nori flake

1 teaspoon salt

Julienne cucumber and coconut and pickled ginger, mix all ingredients together.

Coconut Ponzu Buerre Blanc (yields 4 cups)

1.5 cups Ponzu

1.5 cup coconut milk

2 lb. butter

1 teaspoon salt

Combine coconut milk and ponzu in a sauce pot, bring to a boil and reduce until 1 cup, add butter until emulsified, blend with emulsion blender and season.

Ponzu (yields 6 cups)

1 grapefruit

1 lemon

1 lime

2 oranges

4 cups soy sauce

1.5 cups mirin

1.5 cups rice wine vinegar

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons yuzu

Cut all citrus in half and juice into a vacuum seal bag and add rinds to bag. Add all other ingredients to the same bag. Cryovac and seal the bag, then sit overnight. Strain entire mixture through chinois and store. *Or you can also skip the cryovac part and put all of the ingredients together & marinate for 24 hours in a container. *Or you can buy Ponzu at a grocery store.