This week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

In Illinois, the National Diaper Bank Network says 23 percent of children under the age of three live below the federal poverty line.

Which means, some parents are forced to make difficult decisions every day between paying rent, putting food on the table or buying basic necessities. This is where organizations like "Share our Spare" step in, a local non-profit tackling this issue.

For more information, go to: ShareourSpare.org