Kevin Fishbain recaps a Bears’ win over the Cardinals on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's one of those games you'll remember for a number of reasons - the first being the location.

The Bears' once again stormed back in Glendale to beat the Arizona Cardinals after being dominated in the first half, just as they did in 2006 in an epic Monday night contest. Like that night they had four second half turnovers from a defense that saved the day for a struggling offense. Oh, and the Bears are in first place in then NFC North by themselves for the first time since 2013.

Meanwhile the offense, once thought to be the most exciting part of the team, continues to show growing pains in the first year under Matt Nagy.

