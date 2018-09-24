Elgin woman driving go-kart struck fatally struck by car

MARENGO, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an Elgin woman driving a go-kart was struck and killed by a car.

According to the Elgin Courier-News, a Toyota Camry crashed into the go-kart as both vehicles travelled west in the 22200 block of River Road in Marengo Saturday night.

After the collision, the woman was taken to Woodstock-Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m.

McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski identified the go-kart driver as 29-year-old Yajayra Huerta. According to the autopsy, Huerta died of blunt trauma to the brain, spine, chest and abdomen.

The driver of the Camry, 26-year-old Brett Herold, of Marengo, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and also cited for failure to reduce speed.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 800-762-7867 or the sheriff’s tip line at 815-338-2144 or TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.