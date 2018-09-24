Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Pittsburgh
- The Cubs and Pirates have combined for 105 runs in 15 games this season (7.0 combined runs per game). That is the fifth-lowest scoring matchup between any divisional opponents in MLB this season (Cubs vs. Brewers is lowest-scoring).
- The Cubs had 15 hits in their win yesterday, and for the 14th time overall this season; that ties with the Indians for the most in MLB this season, and is three more such games than any other NL team.
- Corey Dickerson has two hits and a run in each of his last three games, and is hitting .313 with a .882 OPS in September. Dickerson’s .882 OPS is .414 points higher than his OPS in August (.468), giving him the most improved mark in the National League (min. 50 PA each month).
- In his last four starts, Daniel Murphy has eight hits, seven runs scored and a .444/.474/.833 slash line. He has scored 18 runs in 27 games with the Cubs this season after scoring 17 runs in 56 games for the Nationals.
- The Pirates have won each of Jameson Taillon’s last six starts, in which he has posted a 4-0 record and a 1.66 ERA. Five of the seven runs he allowed over this six-start span were via solo home runs.
- Cole Hamels has allowed two home runs in each of his last two starts after allowing just one home run in his first eight starts for the Cubs. The Cubs have now lost three of Hamels’ last four starts since winning each of his first six starts with the team.