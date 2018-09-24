Body found in Wauconda field; Police conducting death investigation

WAUCONDA, Ill. – Police in the far northern suburbs are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a field.

Police were called to the 2000 block of North Rand Road in Wauconda around 9 a.m. Monday for reports of an “unoccupied suspicious vehicle” with “a large amount of blood inside.”

Officers used K9 units to search the surrounding area. They located the body of a man in a large cornfield nearby.

Authorities believe the man is in his 40s. His identity has not yet been released.

“The Wauconda Police Investigations Division is currently working with multiple law enforcement agencies on this case,” according to a statement from the police department.