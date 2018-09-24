× ‘Baby Trump’ balloon coming to Chicago’s March to the Polls rally

CHICAGO — A Baby Trump Balloon is coming to the city as part of March to the Polls rally held by Women’s March Chicago.

The 20-foot tall balloon, made to mock President Donald Trump, is coming to Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 13 during the rally in Grant Park that begins at 9 a.m. The march was created to empower women and encourage them to vote.

A GoFundMe page was started to help pay for the costs to transport the balloon to Chicago.

There are currently six Baby Trump Balloons around the country.

The original ‘Baby Trump’ balloon flew over London this summer as people protested Trump’s visit to Britain.

The balloon made an appearance in Florida, on Saturday at a rally to mark the anniversary of Hurricane Maria striking Puerto Rico, CNN affiliate WPTV reported.

Protesters also planned to use the occasion as an opportunity to protest near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and put pressure on lawmakers to send more aid to Puerto Rico.

March to the Polls attendees will be able to vote at downtown early voting sites. For more information, visit womensmarchchicago.org.