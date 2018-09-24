Live stream of Jason Van Dyke trial in Laquan McDonald murder case

Around Town dresses up with the help of By:Fashionaholic

Posted 12:11 PM, September 24, 2018, by and

By:Fashionaholic is Chicago's very own high-fashion and styling service started by Chicago fashion blogger, Janet Mandell. It is an exclusive rental service that opens the door to unique runway pieces and one-of-a-kind designer clothing and accessories. You can dress like a celebrity without spending the big bucks thanks to the rental model.

By:Fashionaholic:
311 West Superior St.
Unit #216, Chicago, IL. 60654
byfashionaholic.com