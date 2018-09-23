Warm-up to follow cool weekend; storms possible Tuesday
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
Rain, storms possible this weekend, then a warm up
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay
More t-storms to blossom in Saturday’s humid air—but rain-free hours between; some gusty downpours possible; storms thin out Sunday then increase Monday; cool-down Tuesday
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday
Heavy rains cross Chicago area, severe storms possible overnight
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Carolinas brace for what forecasters there are calling “the storm of a lifetime”; Hurricane Florence approaching with life-threatening storm surge, wind and flooding; air venting out its top to keep Chicago warm and dry through weekend
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
Most areas stay dry in wake of Monday’s storms