For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny skies, temps in the 70s
-
Sunny skies, temps in 80s for most of week
-
Rain, cloudy skies and warm temps
-
Rain, humid temps on Labor Day, coolers temps later in week
-
Warmer temps later in week
-
Hot, humid temps continue
-
-
Hot, humid temps return this weekend
-
Record highs Thursday followed by cooler, sunny weekend
-
Warm, sunny days continue with temperatures in the 80s
-
Sunny and warm through the weekend, highs in the 80s
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
-
Cloudy skies, humidity continues
-
Hot temps expected later in week
-
Temps in the 80s; cloudy later in week