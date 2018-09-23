× Kanye and Saint West throw out first pitch for White Sox at Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO — Kanye West and his young son Saint West threw out the first ball at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday ahead of the White Sox’s third and final game of the Crosstown Classic against the Cubs.

Kanye and 2-year-old Saint stepped up on the mound and took turns throwing a pitch, although neither was able to throw it the 60 feet needed to make it across home plate.

“Saint West stole the show,” the White Sox said on Twitter.

West’s visit to the South Side came soon after he said publicly that he plans to move back to Chicago. The announcement came during an open mic event hosted by Chance the Rapper at the Harold Washington Library earlier this month. It remains unclear where West intends to live, if he will live in Chicago full-time or whether his wife Kim Kardashian and children will relocate as well.

Nearly a month ago, West apologized on Chicago radio station WGCI for calling slavery a “choice” during a visit to TMZ’s headquarters. During the apology, West said people who were part of his team when he lived in Chicago, like tour manager and collaborator Don C, would “have my back” and would have shut him down before things got out of hand (and controversies started).