FeedonThis: Jarrett and Josh react to the Bears’ comeback win

CHICAGO - It was going on through most of the show, but it got over just in time for Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss it.

A 3:25 PM start for the Bears against the Cardinals didn't see a conclusion till around 6:30 PM, but Matt Nagy's team pulled off an impressive rally behind a dominant defense in the second half for a 16-14 win.

Jarrett and Josh got to watch the game out of the corner of their eye during breaks in Sunday's broadcast, then got the chance to discuss it in the final segment of Sunday's show.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from Sunday's show

Meanwhile a few things came to an end on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cubs and White Sox City Series games have concluded for 2018, with the North Siders taking four-of-six from the South Siders.

But it was also the end of the Hawk Harrelson era as a broadcaster for the White Sox.

Josh and Jarrett discussed that