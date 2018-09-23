Demonze Spruiel joins Sports Feed on a busy Sunday in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The final weeks of September are often the busiest on the Chicago sports calendar.

The Cubs and the White Sox are beginning to wind down their respective seasons while the Bears are getting near the end of the first quarter of theirs. Meanwhile the Blackhawks are into their preseason while the Bulls are getting ready to start theirs.

It makes for a lot to talk about on any show, especially Sports Feed, and especially with the guests.

Demonze Spruiel, the co-host of "The D & Davis" show, had a chance to talk about a number of these topics during his latest appearance on the show on Sunday night. He talked about the Cubs-Sox series just completed on the South Side, accusations against Addison Russell, along with the Bears-Cardinals, Bulls, and the Jimmy Butler trade saga.

You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.