Deerfield man stabs wife to death, police say

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A suburban man is facing charges after police said he fatally stabbed his wife in their home on Friday.

Police said Gary Kamen, 55, stabbed 53-year-old Karyn Kamen inside their home on the 1000 block of Peachtree Lane in Deerfield. Gary Kamen was taken into custody that evening.

Karyn Kamen was taken to the hospital with “significant injuries,” police said. She died on Saturday.

Gary Kamen was charged with two counts of first degree murder. He is due in court Sunday morning.