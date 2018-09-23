× Contestants can spend 30 hours in a coffin to win $300, ‘slightly used’ coffin at Six Flags St. Louis

EUREKA, Missouri — Six Flags St. Louis is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a macabre contest, promising prizes to anyone who can spend 30 hours inside a coffin.

Contestants in the “Coffin Challenge” need to spend 30 hours inside one of six “deluxe, 2’ x 7’, slightly used,” coffins to win, according to Six Flags St. Louis’ website. Participants are allowed to bring food and step out of the coffins during six-minute bathroom breaks every hour. If they get out at any other time, they lose.

“Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest,” the company says on its website.

The contest runs from the afternoon of October 13 into the evening of the following day. And while friends and family can keep the “coffin dwellers” company during the day, once night rolls around the contestants will be on their own inside the Six Flags, which will be filled with spooky decorations for the yearly “Fright Fest.”

Anyone who lasts the whole 30 hours could earn $300 (there’s a drawing if more than one person finishes), and guaranteed prizes of season passes, tickets to Six Flags— and the coffin they laid in.