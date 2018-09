Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. -- The town of Cicero honored a firefighter killed in the line of duty 17 years ago.

On Saturday, the firehouse where 57-year-old Lieutenant Robert "Augie" Augustyn worked was named after him. Family and friends gathered for a ceremony that paid tribute to his service.

Augustyn died in an accident, after becoming pinned under a fire truck. Augustyn had been planning for his retirement at the time of his death. He was preparing to close-out a 33-year career.