× 7-month-old boy killed in West Englewood fire

CHICAGO — A baby boy died less than an hour after firefighters rescued him from a West Englewood house fire early Sunday morning.

The 7-month-old baby died after a house fire on the 1700 block of West 59th Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The fire also displaced as many as six other children and two adults.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a 51-year-old man was injured after escaping the fire by jumping from a window. He remains in critical condition.

A 37-year-old woman also lived inside the home. The six other children rescued from inside the home range in age from 1 to 17.

Police officers patrolling the neighborhood were the first to notice the single-family home was on fire shortly. They immediately went in and tried to rescue the people inside.

Firefighters arrived soon after and entered the building and rescued the 7-month-old boy, who was taken to Comer Children’s hospital where he later died.