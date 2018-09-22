× Whatever happened to Hurricane Isaac?

Dear Tom,

With all the news generated by Hurricane Florence, what ever happened to Hurricane Isaac?

— Patrick Carry, Waukegan

Dear Patrick,

Hurricane Isaac along with concurrent storms Hurricane Helene and tropical storms Gordon and Joyce were all relegated to obscurity by Hurricane Florence. On Sept. 7, a tropical depression formed in the eastern Atlantic, about 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. The storm traveled due west and with slow intensification was named Tropical Storm Isaac the following day. On Sept. 10, Isaac achieved minimal hurricane status as top winds reached 75 mph. Isaac then weakened to a tropical storm as it passed through the Lesser Antilles, though it did produce heavy rainfall. Further weakened by dry air and strong wind shear, Isaac dissipated in the Caribbean on Sept. 15.