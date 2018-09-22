Sunny with highs in the lower 70s
-
Sunny, warm days return after cool weekend
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temperatures continue, storms likely Wednesday
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm and partly cloudy, scattered storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm and sunny as rain moves out of the area
-
7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Humidity drops, returns with storms possible Thursday
-
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
70s and mostly cloudy, some scattered storms Tuesday
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend