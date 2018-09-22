× Rauner vetoes bill barring employers from asking applicants’ pay history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed an amendatory veto of a bill that imposes a prohibition on employers asking applicants their salary history.

The bill is aimed at eliminating the pay gap between male and female employees.

In his veto message Friday, Rauner noted House Bill 4163 “substantially resembles” the bill he vetoed in 2017. He said he is committed to eliminating the gender wage gap, but he says legislation passed in Massachusetts is the way to reach that goal.

In Massachusetts, employers cannot ask for a wage history unless it is part of the public record or the person is seeking another position within the same company. Employers can ask for a wage history after a person has been offered a job.

The bill’s sponsor, Elgin Democratic Rep. Anna Moeller, released a statement saying she will attempt to override Rauner’s action.