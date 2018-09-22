Cardinal removes flag-burning priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Northwest Side priest has been removed a little more than a week after he burned a rainbow flag outside his church.

Protesters had been demanding Cardnial Blase Cupich take action and he did today.

There are a lot of people at Resurrection Church saying their prayers have been answered.

Father Paul Kalchick has been removed as pastor of the church after he blew off the Cardinal's warning and burned a rainbow flag with a cross on it. It had previously hung in the sanctuary. It was burned September 14th while a few church members while they said a prayer of exorcism.

Protestors demonstrated outside the church in the days following the flag burning, and again this afternoon.

They were demanding Cardnial Cupich take action, which he did late this afternoon in a letter to the parish.

The letter was brief but said the Cardnial was concerned about a number issues and, "it had become clear to me that Father Kalchik must take time away from the parish to receive pastoral support."