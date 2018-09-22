3 shot outside of party honoring a man who was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Englewood neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Friday night. They'd been attending a birthday celebration in honor of a man who had been killed in a shooting one year ago.

The group was standing near 73rd and Carpenter when someone fired into the crowd. A 24-year-old woman was holding her young daughter when she was hit in the leg and torso. Her child's father was the man who was killed last year, who was being celebrated and the child was not hurt. The other two victims were a 22-year-old woman, who was struck in the chest, and a 27-year-old man, whose leg was grazed by a bullet. The two women are hospitalized in serious condition, and the man is in stable condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody.