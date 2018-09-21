× White Sox break through in the 11th inning for their first win in Cleveland in 2018

CLEVELAND – Not far away, there was a team in a different sport that was breaking through for their first win.

The Cleveland Browns, who came into Thursday nights game have not won a contest in 19 consecutive tries, finally broke through with a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets. It set off a celebration in the city typically reserved for clinching a title. In fact, Budweiser even provided free beer to people locked in special refrigerators waiting for the moment.

Indeed the city would enjoy a breakthrough that was nearly two years in the making.

Meanwhile at Progressive Field, another team was aiming for a first victory of their own, one that was in the waiting for about a year. But this time, it wasn’t the Cleveland team trying to break through.

After losing their first eight games against the Indians this year on the road, the White Sox had one last chance to do so Thursday night in the rubber match of a three-game series. It looked promising at the start, then not so much late, but like the Browns, Rick Renteria’s team finally got it done.

After dropping a 4-0 lead, the White Sox were able to pull back ahead in the 11th inning, using a Matt Davidson hit to break through for a 5-4 win in Cleveland on Thursday night. It avoided a third-straight sweep by the Indians in their own ballpark as they earned a most elusive win in 2018.

Davidson’s hit came with two outs, driving in Yolmer Sanchez, who doubled to lead off the inning.In the bottom half, Hector Santiago shook off a hit batsman to start the inning to retire three-in-a-row to give the White Sox their first Cleveland victory in 2018.

This was the first win by the White Sox at Progressive Field since September 30, 2017.

It could have been easier than this to break through, considering the White Sox lost a ninth inning lead on Wednesday and then jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the third inning. But the Indians rallied for two runs in the bottom half of the third and then two more in the eighth.

But unlike last night, or other games against the Indians this year, the White Sox found a way to break through.