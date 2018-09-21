It’s been a warm September to date, punctuated by Thursday record-breaking 93-degree high, but cooler weather is arriving just in time for the start of astronomical fall which begins 8:54 pm Saturday evening. Saturday’s highs should peak only in the middle and upper 60s and Sunday morning’s lows should drop into the chilly 40s in inland locations. Warmer days will return, however, with the mercury once again pushing 80 degrees on Monday afternoon aided by increasing southwest winds. Another batch of cooler air is expected to arrive Tuesday night as a second cold front traverses the area, dropping Wednesday’s highs back into the 60s. A sure sign of the changing seasons, the week’s third cold front is expected to pass through the Chicago area Thursday night bringing more cool weather on Friday, though warmer weather is slated to return next weekend.
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
-
Cooler, less humid air here for a couple days
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Tropical air to stay in place through midweek
-
Heat continues, strong threat of severe t-storms with excessive rainfall later
-
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
City’s hot, muggy 4th, the warmest in 6 years
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm and sunny as rain moves out of the area
-
Oppressive heat and high humidity grip Chicago
-
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday
-
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
7-Day Forecast: Showers Monday, mostly sunny and warm after
-
Friday’s high temps already in the books as cold front moves through the Chicago area this morning