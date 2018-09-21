School bus driver arrested, accused of allowing children to drive bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Ind. – A school bus driver was arrested and is accused of letting children as young 11 driver the school bus.

The Porter County Sherrif’s Office said a parent reported to an officer Thursday that the children were allowed to drive

Joandrea Mcatee, 27, was arrested Thursday.

Authorities said she let three of her students take turns driving the school bus down a rural road near Valparaiso. The student were 11, 13 and 17.

Video show Mcatee appearing to instruct the students on the brake and how to drive the bus. This video was shared on social media.

No one was hurt.

Mcatee was fired by the Porter Township School Administration.

Mcatee is charged with felony neglect of a child.