CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle that was near the scene of a hit-and-run.

They released photos from a traffic camera near 39th and Pulaski Road, where a man was hit at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.

Police say he suffered life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Surveillance images image of dark-colored SUV was near the scene when it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.