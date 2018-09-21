× Man killed, another injured in shooting near Jackson Park

CHICAGO — One man was killed and another is in serious condition after a shooting near Jackson Park.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near 67th and Jeffery Avenue on the southern edge of Jackson Park near the South Shore neighborhood.

Police arrived to the scene and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses say they heard several shots, but didn’t see what set off the shooting. Community leaders are asking anyone witnessed the shooting to come forward.

Witnesses say the two victims knew each other and were friends.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.