Man charged in violent attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown due in court

CHICAGO — A man charged in the violent attack against an elderly man in Chinatown is due in bond court Friday.

Police said Alexander Taylor, 45, of Rogers Park, faces several felony charges in the attack of 91-year-old Yen Jit Wong. According to a statement from police, Taylor is a convicted felon.

Wong was attacked near 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue around noon on Tuesday during his daily walk.

Taylor was seen by an off-duty Chicago police sergeant striking Wong in the face. Police said Wong did not provoke Taylor. Wong fell hard and suffered a broken collarbone and bleeding around his brain.

Taylor has a prior conviction for beating up a senior citizen. He got 5 years for aggravated battery.

Wong remains in the intensive care unit, hooked up to a feeding tube.