Lunchbreak: Breakfast Fried Rice
Stephen Ross
Mortar and Pestle is located at 3108 N. Broadway in Lakeview East. We are open 6 days a week from 8:00-3:00 and closed on Tuesdays.
www.mortarandpestlechicago.com
Recipe:
Breakfast Fried Rice
Serves 6
3 cups White Rice
5 cups Water
½ cup of Light Soy Sauce, preferably Kikkoman
½ cup Dark Mushroom Soy Sauce, if you cannot find, use more light soy sauce
1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
1 Tablespoon Fresh Ginger, Microplained
2 Tablespoons Light Brown Sugar
2 Teaspoons Sambal Oelek chili paste
1 cup Small diced ham
1 cup cooked, chopped bacon
½ cup scallions, chopped
1 cup packed arugula
6 ea Farm Eggs
Kimchi, Sesame seeds, and Thai pepper flakes, and Chopped Chive for garnish
½ cup canola or veg oil
Directions:
- Combine rice and water, bring to boil, reduce to a simmer, covered until all liquid is absorbed. When done, cool down on a sheet tray. Professional tip….use day old rice
- In a blender, add both soy sauces, sesame oil, ginger, chili paste, and brown Sugar, blend till well mixed, reserve
- In a wok or Large sauté pan, heat on high to med high, add the oil and both ham and bacon, cook until it gets a little crispy, stirring frequently
- Add cooked rice, and continue stirring frequently, and add sauce, you might want to adjust how much sauce depending on personal preference, and off the heat add your scallions and arugula, toss and reserve for plating
- In a non-stick pan, cook egg sunny side or to whatever desired preference, scramble, over-easy…
- Plate rice in a bowl, Add egg on top, garnish with kimchi, toasted sesame seeds, chives, and thai pepper flakes