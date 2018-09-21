× Lunchbreak: Breakfast Fried Rice

Stephen Ross

Mortar and Pestle is located at 3108 N. Broadway in Lakeview East. We are open 6 days a week from 8:00-3:00 and closed on Tuesdays.

www.mortarandpestlechicago.com

Recipe:

Breakfast Fried Rice

Serves 6

3 cups White Rice

5 cups Water

½ cup of Light Soy Sauce, preferably Kikkoman

½ cup Dark Mushroom Soy Sauce, if you cannot find, use more light soy sauce

1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil

1 Tablespoon Fresh Ginger, Microplained

2 Tablespoons Light Brown Sugar

2 Teaspoons Sambal Oelek chili paste

1 cup Small diced ham

1 cup cooked, chopped bacon

½ cup scallions, chopped

1 cup packed arugula

6 ea Farm Eggs

Kimchi, Sesame seeds, and Thai pepper flakes, and Chopped Chive for garnish

½ cup canola or veg oil

Directions: