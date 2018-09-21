Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 2

https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/wgntvp-ep2.wav

The World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast is back, and better than ever.

For the second episode, Brian and Ross discuss the massive success of the first episode, and Brian wonders where his invitation is to Ross’s wedding. Then Brian ventures up to the WGN vault with Channel 9 “archivist” Anna Burkart. It was scary, but fun. Then in this week’s ‘Conversations with the World’s Greatest,’ Ross and Brian sit down with outgoing WGN News Director Jennifer Lyons. She tells us who she’ll miss the most. Oh yeah, and we listen to some viewer voicemails.

You can listen to the second episode of the revolutionary new podcast in the player above.

For more archive clips, take a look at Anna’s posts here.