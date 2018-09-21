× “LIKE US AND LOVE *IT* FLOOR AND DÉCOR $500 GIFT CARD AND VIP CONSULTATION” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: To enter, log on to wgntv.com and click on “FLOOR AND DECOR” Giveaway contest logo and complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names. Enter once per day. You will have the opportunity to share on your Facebook / Twitter wall a notice created by Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes. If you do, you may also earn 1 bonus entry for every Facebook friend/Twitter Follower who enters after you by following the link in your post. Only one person will receive credit for any individual who enters, and any disputes as to who referred an entrant will be resolved in the sole discretion of Sponsor. All entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned. Information provided is being disclosed to Sponsor and not to Facebook. The Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from September 14, 2018 at 9am to September 20, 2018 at 12pm

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On September 20, 2018 at 12pm, one (1) entry will be drawn randomly from all entries and be deemed the Grand Prize Winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The Winner will be notified within 24 hours, subject to eligibility verification. If the Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within 24 hours of e-mail notification or via phone or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another Winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries from that day. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one prize will be awarded per household.

4. THE PRIZES: A total of one (1) winner will receive one (1) $500 gift card to Floor and Décor and a VIP consultation. No purchase necessary, must be 21+ to enter, resident of IL or NW IN.

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of Floor & Decor, WGN-TV, the Tribune Broadcasting, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 21 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since March 14, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://privacy.tribune.com/

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self addressed stamped envelope to: WGN-TV ““LIKE US AND LOVE *IT* FLOOR AND DÉCOR $500 GIFT CARD AND VIP CONSULTATION” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending an envelope to WGN-TV ““LIKE US AND LOVE *IT* FLOOR AND DÉCOR $500 GIFT CARD AND VIP CONSULTATION” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after September 20, 2018 and before October 20, 2018.