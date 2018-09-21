Indiana couple killed by alleged drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Ind. – An Indiana man was charged Friday with in an alleged drunken driving accident that killed a couple from Portage, Indiana.

Peter Jackson, 45, and his wife Amy, 44, were about five minutes from their home around 6 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.

Family said the two were on their way to a date night.

The couple was on their motorcycle and at the intersection of Williowcreek Road and Route 20. Police said Cleaon Stutler Jr., 66, was driving the car that struck the Jackson’s motorcycle.

The Jacksons were thrown from the motorcycle and killed.

Police reports said Stutler smelled like alcohol and his blood alcohol content was .168, twice the legal limit.

Stutler was previously convicted twice before for drinking and driving.

The Jacksons were married for six years and their blended family included seven children, ranging in age from 18 to 5. Five lived with them in Indiana. Peter has two children who live in another state.

“Amy and Pete, they were awesome,” Amy’s sister Melissa Monett said. “They always helped everybody around.

Stutler is in police custody and facing 24 felony charges, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He is due in court on Monday.