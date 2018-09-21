Homer Glen man charged with hate crime over Islamaphobic graffiti

WATCH LIVE: Cubs hold presser after Addison Russell placed on administrative leave due to abuse accusations

Patrick Goshorn Jr. Photo: Will County Sheriff’s Office

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Police have arrested a man who they say is behind the Islamaphobic graffiti found outside of a west suburban home.

Bond was set at $100,000 for 26-year-old PatrickGoshorn Jr., on hate crime and felony vandalism charges.

Police found the anti-Islamic message spray-painted on a woman’s car outside her Homer Glen home on Sept. 17.

Police say they arrested Goshorn in the neighborhood after getting a call about a disturbance. They searched his home and recovered spray paint from his garage.

His next court date is set for October 11.

