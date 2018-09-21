× Friday’s high temps already in the books as cold front moves through the Chicago area this morning

Winds are beginning to shift from south to west early this Friday morning, as a strong cold front sweeps through the Chicago area. The band of showers and thunderstorms preceding the frontal boundary has already moved south and east of Chicago (see Regional weather radar mosaic below).

Temperatures are falling off what will be today’s highs – the lower 80s recorded just after midnight. Readings will run in the 70s this morning and then the colder air will ride west to northwest winds into northern Illinois this afternoon, dropping temperatures into the 60s.

Following is a list of local airport daily highs and 6AM CDT temperatures…

Location / Midnight temp / 6AM temp

Midway 83 78

O’Hare 83 79

Rockford 82 68

Aurora 82 73

DuPage 81 75

Palwaukee 84 80

Freeport 79 66

Morris 82 77

Lansing 80 73

DeKalb 79 72

Waukegan 82 79

Peru 82 74

Rochelle 80 69

Romeoville 81 77

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…