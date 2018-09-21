Friday’s high temps already in the books as cold front moves through the Chicago area this morning
Winds are beginning to shift from south to west early this Friday morning, as a strong cold front sweeps through the Chicago area. The band of showers and thunderstorms preceding the frontal boundary has already moved south and east of Chicago (see Regional weather radar mosaic below).
Temperatures are falling off what will be today’s highs – the lower 80s recorded just after midnight. Readings will run in the 70s this morning and then the colder air will ride west to northwest winds into northern Illinois this afternoon, dropping temperatures into the 60s.
Following is a list of local airport daily highs and 6AM CDT temperatures…
Location / Midnight temp / 6AM temp
Midway 83 78
O’Hare 83 79
Rockford 82 68
Aurora 82 73
DuPage 81 75
Palwaukee 84 80
Freeport 79 66
Morris 82 77
Lansing 80 73
DeKalb 79 72
Waukegan 82 79
Peru 82 74
Rochelle 80 69
Romeoville 81 77
Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…