Fall Fashions

Jeannine Benoit Adams is the founder of The Shoppes at Ready Pretty. Ready Pretty is an online marketplace of small and independent boutiques that offers a curated selection of the best pieces from boutiques across the country. She stopped by to give her top Fall Fashion Tips.

Fall Fashion Tips:

Opt for Layers: Reconsider how you layer this season. Have a favorite summer dress. Try pairing it with a basic tee or turtleneck as temperatures drop. It’s a great way to extend the wear of several of your warmer weather pieces.

Find Rich Hues: Tis the season for more saturated colors. Think burnt orange, navy, jewel tones, even mustard. As the leaves changes, so should the colors in your closet.

Add Texture: Adding cozy textures like knits, (faux) fur and leather are all great ways to add visual interest to your Fall wardrobe.

