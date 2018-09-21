× Dangerous swimming conditions along the Indiana and Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shoreline later this Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

Strong west to northwest winds gusting over 30 miles per hour will cause significant wave action, building waves 4 to 8 feet along the Indiana and Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shoreline this Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and that subsequently could develop dangerous Rip and Structural currents.

Winds will shift more northerly tonight and slowly diminish, becoming northeast Saturday. A Beach Hazards Statement/Advisory has been issued for Lake and Porter County Indiana shorelines and is also in effect farther up the shoreline into southwestern Lower Michigan (blue-shaded area on the headlined map).