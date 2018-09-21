× Cubs Games Notes For Friday @ Chicago

*Today’s game is the 122nd all-time between the franchises, including the 1906 Series. The White Sox own a 63-58 lead.

*For the first time in 112 years – and first time ever in the regular season – the Cubs and White Sox square off after Labor Day. Their only previous regular-season contest played in September was a 2009 make-up game played four days before Labor Day.

*At Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox have 30 wins, the Cubs 26. The Cubs are 9-5 on the South Side since 2012.

*In 2018, the Cubs’ offense has often been very good or very bad. The Cubs have 16 games scoring 10+ runs – tied with Atlanta for the most in the National League. They have 35 games with 1 run or less, the most in the National League. In three of their last five games, the North Siders have been held to zero or one run.

*The White Sox are over .500 since August 2 at 23-22– a dramatic turnaround from their early season performance when they were 37-70 through August 1.

*The Cubs have gotten 38 wins this season from left-handed starters, second most in MLB (Boston – 44).

*Jose Quintana will make his 83rd career start at Guaranteed Rate Field, ranking seventh in the park’s history. Among pitchers who have started at least 25 games at GRF, his 3.59 ERA ranks sixth.

*Reynaldo Lopez raw numbers for September: one earned run and one home run in 20.0 innings, as opposing batters are 10-for-69.